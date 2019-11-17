Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $815,700.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $815,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Monday, November 11th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $806,600.00.

On Friday, November 8th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $801,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total value of $794,300.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total value of $792,050.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total value of $795,050.00.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total value of $785,250.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.80, for a total value of $764,000.00.

On Friday, October 25th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.90, for a total value of $744,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.32, for a total value of $721,600.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total value of $722,150.00.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $163.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $113.60 and a 52-week high of $167.56. The firm has a market cap of $142.99 billion, a PE ratio of 111.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on salesforce.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, OTR Global raised salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 44,078 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 5.3% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,480 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 3.1% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 209,748 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in salesforce.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 612,105 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $92,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.