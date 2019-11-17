Insider Selling: ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Insider Sells 152 Shares of Stock

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.93, for a total value of $38,141.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,210,636.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Chirantan Jitendra Desai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 14th, Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.07, for a total value of $422,119.41.

On Thursday, September 12th, Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.28, for a total value of $402,128.64.

NOW opened at $259.96 on Friday. ServiceNow Inc has a fifty-two week low of $147.63 and a fifty-two week high of $303.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $251.68 and a 200-day moving average of $267.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a PE ratio of 1,299.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.28.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.81. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $885.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $267.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ServiceNow from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Cfra raised ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

