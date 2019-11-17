Insider Selling: Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Sells $234,880.00 in Stock

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $234,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ned D. Segal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 8th, Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $322,960.00.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total value of $351,040.00.

TWTR opened at $29.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 8.69 and a quick ratio of 8.69. Twitter Inc has a 1-year low of $26.26 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.33.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.21 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 47.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TWTR shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Twitter from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Twitter from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Twitter from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 447.2% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 695 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 74,500.0% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 746 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 77.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 55.7% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 836 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

