Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) Shares Down 15.1%

Shares of Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP) dropped 15.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.69, approximately 581,800 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 327,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

INAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Internap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Benchmark set a $8.00 target price on Internap and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Internap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut Internap from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.64.

The company has a market cap of $52.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 3.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.68.

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $72.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.66 million. Analysts predict that Internap Corp will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INAP. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Internap during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Internap by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 578,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Internap by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 168,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 78,495 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Internap during the 2nd quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in Internap during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Internap

Internap Corp. engages in the provision of information technology infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: INAP US and INAP INTL. The INAP US segment consists of U. S. Colocation, U. S. Cloud, and U. S. Network services based in the United States. The INAP INTL segment consists of these same services based in countries other than the United States, and Ubersmith.

