International Baler (OTCMKTS:IBAL) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Baler (OTCMKTS:IBAL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of IBAL remained flat at $$1.45 during trading hours on Thursday. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 million, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.60. International Baler has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $2.00.

International Baler Company Profile

International Baler Corporation manufactures and sells baling equipment to compress various materials into bales for handling, shipping, disposal, storage, and recycling. The company offers general purpose horizontal and vertical balers for compaction of paper, corrugated boxes, and miscellaneous solid waste materials; and specialty balers, including scrap metal, drum crusher, textile, and double chamber balers that are used for textile materials, used clothing, aluminum cans, 55-gallon drums, and synthetic rubber.

