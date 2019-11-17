Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have GBX 5,200 ($67.95) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 5,400 ($70.56).

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intertek Group from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 5,300 ($69.25) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. HSBC lowered Intertek Group to a reduce rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,650 ($60.76) to GBX 4,500 ($58.80) in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Intertek Group to an underweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,700 ($61.41) to GBX 5,250 ($68.60) in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Intertek Group from GBX 4,800 ($62.72) to GBX 5,050 ($65.99) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,176.67 ($67.64).

LON:ITRK traded down GBX 44 ($0.57) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 5,250 ($68.60). 378,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,024. Intertek Group has a 52-week low of GBX 56.22 ($0.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,982 ($78.17). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,254.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,396.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.86. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.31.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

