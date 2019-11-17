Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XON. BidaskClub raised Intrexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Intrexon from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Intrexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Intrexon in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of XON stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. Intrexon has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $10.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.28.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Intrexon in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. PFG Advisors increased its position in Intrexon by 21.7% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intrexon in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Intrexon in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Intrexon in the second quarter worth about $143,000. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

