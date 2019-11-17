IOST (IOST) One Day Trading Volume Hits $31.23 Million

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. Over the last seven days, IOST has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. IOST has a market cap of $79.09 million and approximately $31.23 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOST token can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges including Koinex, BigONE, DigiFinex and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00042331 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $644.90 or 0.07477607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000426 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001415 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00001052 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00017212 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000227 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00050503 BTC.

About IOST

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a token. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken. IOST’s official website is iost.io.

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Kyber Network, ABCC, IDAX, Ethfinex, Hotbit, Cobinhood, WazirX, CoinZest, OTCBTC, CoinBene, DDEX, DragonEX, BigONE, BitMax, Binance, Bitrue, Kucoin, Huobi, GOPAX, Vebitcoin, Upbit, Bithumb, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Bitkub, HitBTC, DigiFinex, Coineal, Livecoin, BitMart, Zebpay, Koinex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

