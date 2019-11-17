IQ 500 International ETF (NYSEARCA:IQIN) Stock Price Down 0.4%

IQ 500 International ETF (NYSEARCA:IQIN) was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.11 and last traded at $28.11, approximately 1,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 55,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.24.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.68.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IQ 500 International ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in IQ 500 International ETF (NYSEARCA:IQIN) by 638.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,107 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 4.25% of IQ 500 International ETF worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for IQ 500 International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ 500 International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.