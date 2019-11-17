iShares Currency Hedged MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWY) Trading Up 0.8%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWY) were up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.40 and last traded at $26.40, approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.20.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.61 and a 200 day moving average of $25.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI South Korea ETF stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.99% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI South Korea ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

