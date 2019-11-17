iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) by 29.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,922,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 1,502.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 41,294 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 338,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,009,000 after purchasing an additional 38,722 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $661,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $483,000.

NYSEARCA:EXI opened at $97.56 on Friday. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.58 and a fifty-two week high of $97.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.67.

iShares Global Industrials ETF Profile

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

