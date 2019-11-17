iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Hits New 12-Month High at $238.85

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $238.85 and last traded at $237.18, with a volume of 3778 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $234.74.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.49.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 50.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,328,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,631,000 after buying an additional 448,305 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 54.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,002,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,995,000 after buying an additional 355,477 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 395,049.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 395,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,402,000 after buying an additional 395,049 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $54,563,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 2,050.0% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 215,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,658,000 after buying an additional 205,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOXX)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

