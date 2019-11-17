Italo (XTA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $39,060.00

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. In the last week, Italo has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Italo has a market capitalization of $39,060.00 and $87.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Italo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011716 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00236207 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.82 or 0.01446933 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000837 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00033711 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00141271 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About Italo

Italo’s total supply is 3,302,156 coins. Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin. The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Italo’s official website is italo.network.

Buying and Selling Italo

Italo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Italo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Italo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

