IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.41 million during the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 29.28% and a negative return on equity of 61.47%.

Shares of NASDAQ IZEA opened at $0.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.45. IZEA Worldwide has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $1.75.

Get IZEA Worldwide alerts:

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for IZEA Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IZEA Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.