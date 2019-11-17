Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 435 Shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $455,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,703,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 580.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BYND. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas began coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra upgraded Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.74.

BYND stock opened at $80.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a current ratio of 7.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.35. Beyond Meat has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $239.71.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $91.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.35 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 250.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,640,000.00. Also, insider Cari Soto sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total value of $799,500.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 253,147 shares of company stock worth $20,251,303.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

