Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stake in ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,458 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASX. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ASE Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in ASE Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in ASE Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in ASE Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 151.1% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 26,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASX. Macquarie raised ASE Technology from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ASE Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised ASE Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

NYSE:ASX opened at $5.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.97. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.40.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, high-band package on package, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper wire and silver bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

