Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Position in National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in National Western Life Group were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWLI. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 14.9% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 166.6% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 16.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 11.9% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

NWLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised National Western Life Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised National Western Life Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of NWLI stock opened at $259.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.17. National Western Life Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $247.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.70.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

