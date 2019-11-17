Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 793 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:IGN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:IGN) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.35% of iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGN opened at $54.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.68 and a 200 day moving average of $53.67. iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF has a 12-month low of $44.15 and a 12-month high of $60.92.

Get iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF alerts:

About iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF

iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Multimedia Networking Index Fund (the Fund), exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded multimedia networking stocks as represented by the S&P North American Technology-Multimedia Networking Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:IGN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.