Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $165.71.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ JAZZ traded up $4.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.64. The stock had a trading volume of 543,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $113.52 and a 12 month high of $154.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.91. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 29.61%. The firm had revenue of $537.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,541,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 120.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.