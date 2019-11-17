Jefferies Financial Group Lowers e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ELF. Citigroup boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, September 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson set a $21.00 target price on e.l.f. Beauty and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.73.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

NYSE:ELF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.38. 641,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,480. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $19.96. The company has a market capitalization of $819.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $67.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 61,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $1,088,881.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total value of $348,885.00. Insiders sold 3,583,382 shares of company stock worth $60,552,600 in the last ninety days. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,511,000. Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,751,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 9,248 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.