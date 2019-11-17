Jefferies Financial Group Raises Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Price Target to $73.00

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.76% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s FY2021 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FBHS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura dropped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

FBHS stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $63.06. 1,116,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,962. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.62 and a 200-day moving average of $54.51. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a twelve month low of $35.27 and a twelve month high of $63.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 110,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $6,859,491.80. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $149,975.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,323 shares of company stock worth $8,193,432 in the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter valued at $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.0% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter valued at $19,282,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.6% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,270,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,601,000 after acquiring an additional 20,228 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

