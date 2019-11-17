JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Short Interest Up 13.9% in October

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,740,000 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the September 30th total of 8,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 805,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.1 days. Approximately 22.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,864,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,632 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 27,565.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,680,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,033 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 978,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,229,000 after purchasing an additional 26,801 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 194.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 934,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,272,000 after purchasing an additional 616,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 2,188.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 878,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,052,000 after purchasing an additional 839,986 shares during the last quarter. 45.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JinkoSolar stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.95. 574,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,787. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.17. JinkoSolar has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.84. The stock has a market cap of $661.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). JinkoSolar had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

