John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.20.

NYSE JBT opened at $106.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. John Bean Technologies has a 1 year low of $66.28 and a 1 year high of $127.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.06.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.20. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 33.52%. The company had revenue of $489.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $150,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,833,497.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $32,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,453,603.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 286,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,490,000 after purchasing an additional 38,555 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

