John D. Milton, Jr. Sells 411 Shares of FRP Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FRPH) Stock

FRP Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FRPH) EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 411 shares of FRP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $20,969.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,969.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of FRP stock opened at $50.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 27.61. FRP Holdings Inc has a one year low of $41.51 and a one year high of $60.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.67. The company has a market cap of $496.29 million, a PE ratio of 77.72 and a beta of 0.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FRP during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of FRP by 59,200.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FRP by 41.4% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of FRP by 7.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of FRP by 145.2% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 17,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FRPH shares. ValuEngine raised FRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised FRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd.

FRP Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

