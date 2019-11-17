Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Receives $42.22 Average Price Target from Analysts

Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.63.

JCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

In related news, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty purchased 6,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.40 per share, for a total transaction of $257,508.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 13,908 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $596,375.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,767 shares in the company, valued at $718,968.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,087 shares of company stock worth $7,817,006 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,598,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,573,000 after acquiring an additional 606,217 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 254.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,988,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,774,000 after buying an additional 2,862,413 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 3,971,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,960,000 after buying an additional 770,038 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,808,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,292,000 after buying an additional 179,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 13,437.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,103,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,213,000 after buying an additional 3,080,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JCI traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $42.39. 3,327,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,130,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.43. The company has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $28.30 and a 12 month high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 23.67%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

