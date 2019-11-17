JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Price Target to $18.00

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 144.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RUBY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Rubius Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Rubius Therapeutics stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 17.27 and a quick ratio of 17.27. Rubius Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $23.98.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher L. Carpenter sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $485,280.00. Also, Director Robert Langer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $69,375.00. Corporate insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,436,000 after purchasing an additional 215,543 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,456,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,436,000 after purchasing an additional 202,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

