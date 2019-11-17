JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Price Target to $39.00

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 46.78% from the company’s previous close.

URGN has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Urogen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $41.00 target price on Urogen Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 20th. HC Wainwright set a $75.00 target price on Urogen Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Urogen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Urogen Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.86.

NASDAQ URGN traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $26.57. The company had a trading volume of 104,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,714. Urogen Pharma has a 1 year low of $20.72 and a 1 year high of $55.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day moving average of $31.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.12.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.20. As a group, analysts forecast that Urogen Pharma will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter P. Pfreundschuh sold 1,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $46,827.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URGN. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Urogen Pharma in the third quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Urogen Pharma by 1,500.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Urogen Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Urogen Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Urogen Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. 70.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Urogen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

