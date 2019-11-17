JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Target Price to $32.00

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Varex Imaging from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Varex Imaging in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a hold rating on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered Varex Imaging from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $31.00 target price on Varex Imaging and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Varex Imaging currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.83.

Shares of NASDAQ VREX opened at $30.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Varex Imaging has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $35.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.90.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Clarence R. Verhoef sold 21,047 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $609,100.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark S. Jonaitis sold 13,530 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $419,700.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Varex Imaging during the third quarter worth $45,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Varex Imaging during the second quarter worth $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 70.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 15.8% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 44.8% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

