JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Target Price to $220.00

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.39.

Vodafone Group stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.85. 5,198,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,783,514. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average of $18.17. The company has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.80. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $21.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 196.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,312,614 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $135,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504,606 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,640,311 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $386,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765,455 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 20.2% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,464,665 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $105,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,357 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 2,706.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,105,548 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $22,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,148 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the second quarter worth about $12,881,000. 7.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

