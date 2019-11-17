K&S (ETR:SDF) Given a €14.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

K&S (ETR:SDF) received a €14.00 ($16.28) target price from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €13.80 ($16.05) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Nord/LB set a €14.40 ($16.74) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of K&S in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €15.16 ($17.63).

Shares of SDF traded down €0.72 ($0.84) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €11.26 ($13.09). 6,503,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. K&S has a fifty-two week low of €11.89 ($13.82) and a fifty-two week high of €18.61 ($21.64). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is €12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is €14.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.68.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

