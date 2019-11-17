K&S (ETR:SDF) Given a €19.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on K&S (ETR:SDF) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SDF. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on shares of K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on shares of K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of K&S in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.50 ($14.53) price target on shares of K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €15.16 ($17.63).

ETR SDF traded down €0.72 ($0.84) on Thursday, hitting €11.26 ($13.09). 6,503,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.68, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is €12.69 and its 200 day moving average is €14.78. K&S has a 52 week low of €11.89 ($13.82) and a 52 week high of €18.61 ($21.64). The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 17.84.

K&S Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

