K3 Business Technology Group (LON:KBT) Stock Price Down 2.9%

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT)’s share price was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 166 ($2.17) and last traded at GBX 169 ($2.21), approximately 48,769 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 303% from the average daily volume of 12,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 174 ($2.27).

Separately, FinnCap lowered their price objective on shares of K3 Business Technology Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and set a “corporate” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 193.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 210.72. The firm has a market cap of $74.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

In related news, insider Per Johan Claesson acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.29) per share, for a total transaction of £2,625 ($3,430.03).

About K3 Business Technology Group (LON:KBT)

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated business solutions to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors in the supply chain sector primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through Own IP and Supply Chain Solutions & Managed Services segments. The company offers enterprise resource planning and customer relationship management software, as well as point solutions, and hosting and managed services.

