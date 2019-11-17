Kcash Trading Down 7.9% This Week (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 17th. During the last week, Kcash has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Kcash token can now be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, HADAX and OKEx. Kcash has a market cap of $2.95 million and $937,765.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Kcash

Kcash is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com.

Kcash Token Trading

Kcash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, BitForex and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

