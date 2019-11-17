Kelly Services, Inc. (KELYB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on December 5th

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th.

NASDAQ:KELYB traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.02. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 53. Kelly Services has a one year low of $20.91 and a one year high of $29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.61.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.07). Kelly Services had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on KELYB. ValuEngine raised shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

