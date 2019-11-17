Kelly Services, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ KELYA opened at $21.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Kelly Services has a 12 month low of $19.21 and a 12 month high of $28.91. The company has a market capitalization of $824.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average of $24.87.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Kelly Services will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KELYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research lowered Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Noble Financial set a $32.00 price objective on Kelly Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Kelly Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

In related news, CEO George S. Corona sold 29,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $732,989.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,371,170.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.