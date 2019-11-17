Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Stabilus (ETR:STM) a €35.00 Price Target

Stabilus (ETR:STM) received a €35.00 ($40.70) target price from stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 44.27% from the stock’s previous close.

STM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stabilus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €53.25 ($61.92).

Shares of ETR STM traded up €7.80 ($9.07) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €62.80 ($73.02). 144,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,533. Stabilus has a fifty-two week low of €35.58 ($41.37) and a fifty-two week high of €66.65 ($77.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.77, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 17.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €49.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of €43.41.

About Stabilus

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

