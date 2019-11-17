KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

PPRUY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KERING S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of KERING S A/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KERING S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of KERING S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of KERING S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

OTCMKTS:PPRUY traded up $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $60.23. The stock had a trading volume of 12,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,451. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.96. The stock has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. KERING S A/ADR has a 1 year low of $42.16 and a 1 year high of $60.99.

About KERING S A/ADR

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

