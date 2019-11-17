Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) Trading 6.6% Higher

Key Energy Services Inc (NYSE:KEG)’s share price traded up 6.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.31, 409,846 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 4% from the average session volume of 393,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Key Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Seaport Global Securities set a $3.00 target price on shares of Key Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Key Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Key Energy Services from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.44.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1.93.

Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $106.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.60 million. Key Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 2,602.22% and a negative net margin of 20.26%. Analysts anticipate that Key Energy Services Inc will post -4.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Key Energy Services during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Key Energy Services during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Key Energy Services during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Key Energy Services during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Key Energy Services by 46.9% during the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 73,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 23,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

