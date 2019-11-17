Keybank National Association OH Makes New Investment in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,806,020 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,320,138,000 after buying an additional 372,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,733,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,314,789,000 after buying an additional 2,647,322 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,195,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $681,731,000 after buying an additional 1,300,620 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,817,999 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $283,066,000 after buying an additional 383,437 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,930,633 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $190,795,000 after buying an additional 179,900 shares during the period. 33.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

Shares of TMUS opened at $78.07 on Friday. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52-week low of $59.96 and a 52-week high of $85.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.75.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on T-Mobile Us from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile Us presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.62.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.