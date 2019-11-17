Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Position Decreased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.13% of Kforce worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 200.0% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 9.7% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 12.1% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 24.1% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Kforce alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on KFRC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kforce in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Shares of KFRC opened at $39.90 on Friday. Kforce Inc. has a one year low of $27.95 and a one year high of $42.64. The stock has a market cap of $908.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.90.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Kforce had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The company had revenue of $345.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Kforce’s payout ratio is 31.30%.

In other news, Chairman David M. Kelly sold 19,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.23, for a total value of $8,778,011.55. Also, CFO David M. Kelly sold 2,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $117,548.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,161 shares of company stock worth $9,777,090. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.