KickCoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $62,317.00 (KICK)

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 17th. KickCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KickCoin has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One KickCoin token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011782 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00236840 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.02 or 0.01448542 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000840 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00034533 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00141499 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000089 BTC.

KickCoin Token Profile

KickCoin’s launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. KickCoin’s official website is www.kickico.com. The official message board for KickCoin is medium.com/@kickico.

KickCoin Token Trading

KickCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinBene, HitBTC, Gate.io, YoBit, Bibox, IDEX, Mercatox, Kucoin, Exmo and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

