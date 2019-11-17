Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Short Interest Up 11.7% in October

Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,090,000 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the September 30th total of 7,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMB. Barclays raised shares of Kimberly Clark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $144.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.33.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 26,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $3,788,861.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,805.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 145.1% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMB traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.63. 875,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,476. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.75. Kimberly Clark has a fifty-two week low of $106.59 and a fifty-two week high of $143.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.52.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.04. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 93,800.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

