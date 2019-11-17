Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Short Interest Down 17.1% in October

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,960,000 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the September 30th total of 25,270,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of KGC stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of -0.05. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $5.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $877.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.75 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KGC shares. CIBC set a $6.00 target price on Kinross Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Kinross Gold by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 22,514 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Kinross Gold by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 220,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Kinross Gold by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,111 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Kinross Gold by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 25,351 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Kinross Gold by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.