Knights Group (LON:KGH) Trading Up 1.6%

Knights Group Holdings PLC (LON:KGH) was up 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 329.61 ($4.31) and last traded at GBX 325 ($4.25), approximately 17,858 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 320 ($4.18).

The firm has a market capitalization of $234.76 million and a PE ratio of 56.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 328.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 299.50.

About Knights Group (LON:KGH)

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate and commercial legal services. The company was founded in 1759 and is headquartered in Newcastle-under-Lyme, the United Kingdom.

