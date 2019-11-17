Kogan.com (ASX:KGN) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Kogan.com Ltd (ASX:KGN)’s stock price rose 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as A$7.12 ($5.05) and last traded at A$7.11 ($5.04), approximately 189,360 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$7.01 ($4.97).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$6.64 and its 200 day moving average is A$5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $668.05 million and a PE ratio of 39.50.

In related news, insider Harry Debney sold 166,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$6.00 ($4.26), for a total transaction of A$999,960.00 ($709,191.49).

About Kogan.com (ASX:KGN)

Kogan.com Limited operates as an online retailer in Australia. The company offers approximately 2,000 brands across a range of categories, including consumer electronics, appliances, homewares, hardware, toys, and others; and owns and operates 18 private label brands. It also provides pre-paid mobile phone plans online; directly sourced holiday packages and travel bookings; and hotel bookings through hotels.kogan.com, as well as cruises through cruises.kogan.com.

