Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kontoor Brands Inc. is an apparel company. It designs, manufactures and distributes products. The company’s brand consists of Wrangler(R), Lee(R) and Rock & Republic(R). Kontoor Brands Inc. is based in Greensboro, United States. “

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on KTB. Macquarie started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Kontoor Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a buy rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.81.

KTB stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.03. 354,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,810. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.95. Kontoor Brands has a twelve month low of $25.78 and a twelve month high of $41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.15 per share, with a total value of $165,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KTB. Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4,841.0% in the third quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 44,392 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 5.0% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 212,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,153 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Further Reading: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kontoor Brands (KTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.