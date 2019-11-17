Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Purchased by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 10,436.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,022,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $176,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,706 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 93.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,184,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,844,000 after purchasing an additional 572,088 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 496.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 557,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,406,000 after purchasing an additional 464,161 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the second quarter valued at $39,089,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the second quarter valued at $34,132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $171.55 on Friday. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $119.38 and a 1-year high of $178.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.67 and a 200-day moving average of $167.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Lance Berberian sold 5,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,002,159.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,270.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lisa J. Uthgenannt sold 2,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total value of $415,742.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,145 shares of company stock valued at $6,855,988 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $190.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $172.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Corp. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.90.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

