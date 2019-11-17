Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Sets New 1-Year High at $283.85

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $283.85 and last traded at $282.45, with a volume of 32706 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $275.09.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $194.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $230.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $278.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.42.

Get Lam Research alerts:

The company has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Lam Research had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 15.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $819,279.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah A. O’dowd sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.08, for a total value of $1,145,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,202 shares of company stock valued at $21,620,104. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,392,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,140,039,000 after buying an additional 248,314 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,432,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,020,373,000 after buying an additional 112,508 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 655.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,022,000 after buying an additional 2,171,131 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,067,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,431,000 after buying an additional 38,448 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,571,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,267,000 after buying an additional 267,189 shares during the period. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.