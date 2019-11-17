Largo Resources (CVE:LGO) Price Target Cut to C$2.50

Largo Resources (CVE:LGO) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Largo Resources from C$2.90 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Largo Resources from C$3.40 to C$2.20 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Largo Resources has a one year low of C$0.11 and a one year high of C$0.81.

Largo Resources Company Profile

Largo Resources Ltd. is a natural resource development and exploration company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of mining and exploration properties located in Brazil and Canada. The Company operates through two segments: mine properties, and exploration and evaluation properties.

