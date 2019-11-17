LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:LTXB) Receives $42.39 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:LTXB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.39.

LTXB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub cut LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

NASDAQ:LTXB traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.54. The stock had a trading volume of 14,614,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,575. LegacyTexas Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.18 and a fifty-two week high of $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.27 and its 200 day moving average is $41.14.

LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. LegacyTexas Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 31.86%. The company had revenue of $98.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.73 million. Equities analysts expect that LegacyTexas Financial Group will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTXB. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 2,914.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $122,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

About LegacyTexas Financial Group

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for LegacyTexas Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

